Doncaster woman reveals she is £3.7m in debt and says: "I couldn't be happier"

A Doncaster woman living a luxury millionaire lifestyle has revealed she is £3.7 million in debt – but says she couldn’t be happier.

39-year-old Abi Hookway, who just seven years ago was a broke single mum – but now boasts an £8 million property portfolio and a £10 million business.

But the mum of two has revealed to The Sun that she has nearly £4m of debt – but isn’t bothered and continues to enjoy her luxury lifestyle.

Posting on social media, the businesswoman, who spends £800 a month on a housekeeper and has £70,000 in savings, got candid on her financial situation.

Instead of working for someone else, Abi earns money by property flipping - she buys a property, renovates it, and sells it for a profit.

As she filmed directly from a concert, she said: "I'm £3.7million in debt and I sleep like a baby - honestly, it is the best time of my life right now being in so much debt.

“Most normal people would go ‘oh my gosh, you're in so much debt, you're a lunatic, what are you doing?’ - for me, it makes me happy.

“Why? Because my debt is good debt. It's leveraged on properties that pay for my lifestyle.”

Abi then explained: “I don't work a 40-hour a week job, I don't have a boss, I do what I want, when I want, because I've got all these houses paying passive income to me so I can do what I want in life, I can be at peace and fulfilled doing what I love most.”

Abi stressed the importance of understanding how to earn passive income and knowing the difference between “good debt and bad debt.”

She acknowledged: “We're taught all debt is bad, but it's not - good debt is leveraged on assets to make you money. Figure it out.”

And her ambitions don’t stop there, as in the next 10 years, she plans to become a billionaire.

Her breakthrough came during a conversation with her dentist, who admitted he’d love to invest in property but didn’t have the time.

Abi seized the opportunity and her dentist agreed to fund her first property flip, in exchange for a 10% return on his investment.

Her first project was a neglected house in Doncaster that had been vacant for 18 months.

Using her dentist’s investment, Abi successfully flipped the property, paid back the loan with a 10% return and walked away with £72,000 in just six months.

Abi previously told The Sun: “I said goodbye to my £24,000 debt, and the rest of the money was reinvested.

“I’d just made double my annual salary in less than six months, working less than six hours a week. Why wouldn’t I do it again?”

Now, Abi earns between £50,000 and £100,000 with every property flip.

Abi added: “My most recent deal is a three-acre plot of land used to store caravans and containers. I’ve got about six or seven holiday homes and four or five commercial properties.

“The next big goal is taking my business to the £100 million mark.

"This year, my business should turn over around £10 million, but I want to fast-track it.”