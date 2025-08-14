Doncaster woman reunites families of WW2 soldiers through wartime photo

The families of two World War Two pals who fought together in Burma have been reunited – after a Doncaster woman used photos and documents to track them down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jade Hizzett’s great-grandfather Len Leake, a WWII veteran, carried a photograph of his fallen comrade Norman Harris his whole life, and passed this down with the story to his family.

He fought with Norman in Burma - and when his friend was fatally wounded, he carried his body for miles to safety behind British lines so that he could have a proper burial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he returned to the UK, he visited Norman’s family to offer condolences, and they gave him the photograph and a letter from the War Office in return.

Jade reunited the families through wartime photographs.

Inspired by a recent VJ Day exhibition, Jade decided to track down Norman’s family and reunite them with the documents, which she managed to do thanks to Findmypast.

Jade managed to trace Norman’s family – who were unaware of the story – and reunite them with the precious records after 80 years.

As the UK prepares to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, the great-grandaughter of the Far East veteran restored a link separated by eight decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Len and Norman served in the 17 th Indian Infantry Division and Len carried Norman’s body for several miles to the nearest British Army encampment after he was killed by Japanese forces.

Leonard's Burma Star application.

His act of bravery ensured Norman would be laid to rest with dignity and his family could be given closure and sent his personal effects.

Upon returning home after VJ Day, Jade’s great-grandfather visited Norman’s parents to share the story of their son’s final moments.

In gratitude, the Harris family gave him a photograph of Norman and the War Office letter announcing his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These items were treasured by Len, who kept the photograph close until his death in 2010, when the items were passed to Jade’s mum, Amanda Hizzett, who sparked and encouraged Jade’s ambition to reunite them with the Harris family.

Leonard carried a photo of pal Norman following his death in Burma.

Inspired by a visit to a VJ Day exhibition: “We Can’t Celebrate: The War Isn’t Over Yet!” at the Stockport War Memorial Art Gallery, curated by Ray Withnall, Jade began researching the Harris family using Findmypast’s extensive historical records and archives.

She eventually located Norman’s great-niece, Caron Sheppard, who had never seen a photograph of him and was unaware of the story.

Jade and Amanda were able to return the photograph and letter, along with wartime diaries collated by Amanda detailing the regiment’s service in Burma and Norman’s final resting place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the experience, Jade said: “I was incredibly lucky to grow up having my great-grandad around until my teenage years. Although he didn’t speak much about his experience in the war, the story of Norman was always present. His story was and will always be entwined with our family’s story.

The cemetery where Norman is buried.

“I felt that if we could reunite these incredibly precious items with Norman’s family, it would be like doing one last thing for my great-grandad.

"We, as a family, had held onto them for 80 years, and we were in agreement that it was time they were returned to Norman’s family, if he had any living relatives.

"Luckily, I found Caron who was overjoyed to receive them. It was rather poignant and very emotional, but I think my great-grandad would have been grateful and proud of the decision we made and the work we put in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jen Baldwin, Research Specialist at Findmypast, commented: “Stories like Jade’s highlight how family history research can go far beyond names and dates — it’s about human connection. By exploring archives, military records, and historical newspapers, we can give new life to stories that might otherwise be lost.

"The 80th anniversary of VJ Day is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made, and how much it means to preserve and understand those experiences.”

Research reveals that Norman was born to Albert and Violet Harris, of Glossop, Derbyshire in 1925.

Jade as a youngster with Len.

He joined the 1 st Battalion, East Yorkshire Regiment as a Private.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He died in Burma on 21 July 1945 – less than a month before VJ Day – during final, desperate skirmishes with the Japanese forces.

He was just 20 years old. He is buried at Taukkayan Cemetary in Burma.

Len fought alongside Norman in the 1 st Battalion East Yorkshire Regiment. He was awarded the Burma Star for his service.