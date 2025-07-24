Doncaster woman praises police for coming to rescue of suicidal brother

A Doncaster woman has praised police who came to the rescue to help find her missing brother who she described as “suicidal.”

South Yorkshire Police has revealed details of the message the sister sent to officers following the incident.

In her message of thanks, she wrote: "As a family, we are very grateful. All of those involved were obviously very well trained in how to handle this type of incident."

“I had to report that my brother was missing and suicidal. All of your staff who helped me and my brother's wife were absolutely fantastic.

“Your process of providing an incident number worked really well, making it easy to provide information and updates.

“Your police staff are also referring my brother for counselling, so I have to say a huge thank you for that too.

'We are very fortunate to have such a good police force in South Yorkshire.”

Samaritans is available 24/7 on 116 123 or at https://www.samaritans.org/