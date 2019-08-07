Doncaster woman organises walk for Motor Neurone Disease charity in memory of mum
A woman has organised a 5K walk to mark the birthday of her late mum, who died of Motor Neurone Disease.
Vicky Paeschel, aged 29, will be taking part in a fundraising walk called ‘Big Steps of Hope’ in Graves Park on Sunday, August 25, in tribute to her mum, Annina.
The walk has been planned to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Vicky became a volunteer for the charity after losing her mum to the disease over ten years ago.
She said: “When my mum lost her hard-fought battle with MND in November 2008, our lives changed forever. Mum was only 39 when she passed away, leaving behind her six incredibly loved children.
“Losing mum was a huge shock – without a definitive diagnosis, we never gave up hope that one day she would be getting better, even when her health continued to deteriorate rapidly.
“Fundraising for the MND Association in memory of my wonderful mum has given me the opportunity to support others affected by MND and help to fund vital research into a cure.
“By raising awareness and funds, we are making a difference and hope that one day soon, we will see a world free from MND.
The walk has been planned for August 25 as this is when Vicky’s mum would have celebrated her 50th birthday.
She said: “Big Steps of Hope is my way to honour mum on her special day and celebrate her life.
“It’s an opportunity to bring together others affected by this heart-breaking disease to join our efforts towards a cure.”
Everyone is welcome to join in, regardless of age or fitness levels. The day consists of a two lap walk around Graves Park, a tombola, cakes and music. Enter for £12 at bigstepsofhope.co.uk.