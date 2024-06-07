Doncaster woman missing for two weeks found safe and well say police
A Doncaster woman missing from home for more than two weeks has been found safe and well, police have said.
The woman, named only as Maria by police was last seen on May 20 and the 56 year old was reported missing from Barnby Dun on May 31.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Following a missing person appeal. we're pleased to share that Maria from Doncaster has been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”
