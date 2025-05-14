Doncaster woman missing for a week found safe and well

By Darren Burke
Published 14th May 2025, 06:26 BST
A 71-year-old Doncaster woman missing for a week has been found safe and well, police have said.

The woman, named only as Patricia, was last seen in Stainforth on May 6 and had not been seen or heard from since.

South Yorkshire Police launched an appea for help from members of the public yesterday but later shared: “Patricia, who was reported missing from Doncaster, has been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for information.”

