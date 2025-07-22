Doncaster woman left unable to walk after leukaemia battle pleads for job chance
Ellie Billington, who has been volunteering for six years, says she has had countless interview – but is still looking for someone to give her a chance in the world of work – and says she wants a chance to prove herself – and refuses to be defined by her medical conditions.
Ellie, 23, who uses a wheelchair and has limited mobility in her right arm, shared: “At 12, life threw me a curveball.
"Leukemia diagnosis, treatment, and a stroke that changed everything.
"Fast forward to today, I'm living life in a wheelchair with limited mobility in my right arm . But I refuse to let that define me!
“Despite challenges, my spark remains.
"Volunteering for six years has been incredible. Now, I'm ready for paid employment.
"I'm passionate about retail, reception, or shop assistant roles. I need a chance to prove myself.
“Countless interviews, but I haven't given up.
"I'm reliable, kind, and loyal – qualities that shine in any role . Let's make this happen, together!”
Speaking of her daughter’s leukaemia battle mum Marie said: “A couple of weeks in she had severe reactions to the treatment. She started with glandular fever and she very ill and began acting really peculiar.
"They kept putting it down to steroids for the cancer, but after me pushing and pushing and pushing, it turned out she had an infarct in her brain – which was like a small blockage.
"She ended up a couple of days later having full-body seizures, which ended up in her having a massive brain bleed. For the next three weeks, she had three brain bleeds with the last being catastrophic.
"They told us that we had to say goodbye to her, she wasn’t going to make it – but she did make it, and she was called a ‘miracle’.”
After this, Ellie was left completely paralysed and unable to walk.
