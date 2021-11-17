Doncaster woman goes the distance for St John’s Hospice
A Doncaster woman ran her first full marathon for charity – raising a fantastic £1,411 for St John’s Hospice.
Clare Durose, from Armthorpe, ran this year’s Manchester Marathon in an impressive five hours four minutes and 28 seconds, just slightly over the five-hour target she set herself.
The mum of two had previously completed three half marathons, but this was her first 26.2 miler, cheered on by her postman husband, Chris, and Ryan, 15, one of the couple’s two sons.
A regular runner with Danum Harriers, Clare, 50, decided to fundraise for St John’s Hospice because of the “wonderful care they gave my father-in-law Colin Durose before he died six years ago.”
“It was a tough route and I really felt it at the 18-mile stage but having family there, and well-wishers supporting me, spurred me on.”
Clare’s total included a generous donation of £300 from her employer, Doncaster-based DFS, where she has been payroll supervisor for the past 11 years.
Hospice fundraiser Lindsey Richards, from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), said: “Wow, what a fantastic achievement, we are so grateful for Clare thinking of us. The pandemic has really hit our fundraising activities very hard, so such generous donations as this are very welcome and much needed.”
