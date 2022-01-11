Doncaster woman ditches daily takeaways to shed whopping 5st in 16 months

Charlotte Gilliver from Warmsworth has also binned daily chocolate bars – and says she can now do her daily chores without getting out of breath.

The 33-year-old ditched her old dietary habits in favour of a Slimming World plan to slim down to her new shapely size.

She said: “I am now more active as I can go about daily tasks without getting out of breath.

Charlotte has shed a whopping 5st after ditching takeaways and chocolate bars.

"I can now run around after my nephew a lot more.

"It has also boosted my confidence a lot. It has also been nice to go to group and get the help and support from the consultant and my fellow Slimming World group.

“Slimming World has made me more resilient and in turn boosted my confidence in that I know if I plan and prepare I can get through the tougher weeks.

"For example, my dad’s 65th birthday, I prepared all my own Slimming World friendly food with the help of the recipes on the app which gave me the flexibility to enjoy all the buffet favourites and to stay on plan.

"I share all my ideas with group and look forward to my Wednesday sessions where we are one family who help and support each other. I made a commitment to myself that whatever the scales may say, I will go to group every week and participate in the group sessions even if I have seen a gain.”

Shedding a total of 5st 3.5lb, here’s Charlotte’s old diet

Breakfast - Four slices of toast

Lunch - sandwich, bag of crisps and a chocolate bar

Tea - a takeaway of some sort

And here’s what she eats now

Breakfast - Full English breakfast containing two sausage, three rashers of bacon, two eggs, baked beans, three hash browns and mushrooms

Lunch - Jacket potato with cheese and beans

Tea - Homemade lasagne

Charlotte’s success comes at a time when the UK population faces a spiralling obesity crisis and increased mental health challenges.

Government figures suggest more than 40% of adults in England gained weight during the pandemic, with the average gain being half a stone (just over 4.1kg), while more than half of adults (60%) and over two thirds of young people (68%) said their mental health got worse during lockdown.

The UK’s first ever study of its kind, from the University of Lincoln, examining the relationship between weight control and mental toughness, revealed that members of Slimming World groups didn’t just lose weight more successfully than a comparison group - they also significantly improved their mental toughness.

Slimming World was founded by Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE in Derbyshire in 1969 and has become the UK and Ireland’s leading weight loss organisation with more people choosing to attend a Slimming World group each week than any other weight loss programme.