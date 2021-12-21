Doncaster woman determined to spread Christmas cheer with Santa experience

Donna Marie Hughes decided that she needed to do something to put a smile on the faces of children this Christmas.

She decorated her car with heaps of festive decorations and enlisted the help of her family to provide a fun experience for kids in her community.

Donna, aged 55 from Conisbrough, said: “It all started in the first lockdown.

Donna Marie Hughes and her family.

“I wanted to do something for my five grandkids at Easter when we were not allowed to see them in person.

“I put an Easter bunny on the top of my car and drove around to their houses.

“But people saw me doing it for them and wanted me to do it for other kids - so I did.”

When Christmas came around last year and England was in another lockdown Donna once again decided she wanted to cheer everyone up.

“People love it,” she said.

“I’ve had people crying when we visit all dressed up.

“It feels really nice to know that you’re making other people feel happy.”

Donna and her grandkids dress up as elves and her nephew Gareth takes on the role of Santa.

She has been out into the community six times this year.

Donna visited care homes and poorly children who massively appreciated the mood boosting festivities.

Unlike other Christmas experiences on offer Donna does it all for free in the hopes of making people smile.