Doncaster woman creates board game to raise disability awareness

A Doncaster woman who suffers from a neurological disorder has created a board game that educates and informs players about the barriers disabled people can face.

Toyah Wordsworth, 44, was diagnosed with Friedrich's ataxia, which causes problems with balance and muscle weakness, at the age of 13 – inspiring her to create the card game Removing Barriers.

She said: “The word ataxia means lack of co-ordination.

"There are many different causes and types of ataxia. Friedreich’s ataxia is a progressive condition, which means it gets worse over time.

Toyah Wordsworth has created board game Removing Barriers to raise disability awareness.

“One of the biggest challenges we face is lack of awareness.

"That’s why I created this learning tool — to open up conversations, challenge perceptions, and help people understand the importance of accessibility and inclusion.

"It’s inspired by my own lived experiences and the Removing Barriers game deals with both physical and mental obstacles, covering topics such as accessibility, adaptability, and understanding.”

The game is designed to educate the public, employers and institutions on how they could change their behaviour to better accommodate people with impairments.

She said: “With Removing Barriers, you’ll find not just a game, but also information about broader realities of living with an impairment. My hope is that as you play, you’ll laugh, reflect, and learn — and maybe come away with a new perspective.”

Added Toyah: “My mum knew there was something 'not quite right' as I went through childhood.

"I was clumsy and could fall over for no reason. I faced all the usual childhood tribulations but began to realise that there were things my friends could do that I couldn’t.

"After several years of trying to find an answer I was eventually diagnosed with Friedreich’s Ataxia at the age of thirteen.

"This was a very confusing time for me as an outgoing teenager who now had a debilitating condition causing people to stare and mock my walking and falling.

"It was only after much research did the true meaning of this condition become clear, and as I approached adulthood I learned to accept how my life would change and how to make the most of it.

"I am a very determined lady who went through mainstream school, college and onto university, where I gained a post graduate certificate in Disability Studies. I have travelled all over the world and passionately take on the system to fight for disabled rights.

“Through the way I live my life, I aim to inspire people, disabled or not. I believe that anybody can achieve, and change anything in their life, and the words ‘I can’t’ aren't part of my vocabulary.

"I created this board game to promote discussion and to deliver training to adults and young people about the barriers faced by people with a disability.

"I hope ‘Removing Barriers’ will offer you inspiration to live your life without barriers, whoever you are. It engages users in discussions about the barriers faced by disabled people and suggests ways in which those obstacles can be overcome.

"Being disabled has taught me that although I might have to use a different approach to achieve things, everything and anything is possible.”

The game is available to play in the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum, and has been adopted by South Yorkshire disability charity Live Inclusive. It is also for sale through Focus Games

For more information, please follow the link https://removingbarriersgame.com/