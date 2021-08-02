Doncaster woman climbs the height of Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for cancer charity

Helen Lomas climbed a whopping 2578 floors on a stairclimber on Saturday, July 31.

The 41, 892 steps is the equivalent of climbing all the way up Mount Kilimanjaro.

Helen, 46, from Edenthorpe, said: “I did the climb at New Bodies Gym in Wheatley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She raising money for Eve's Trust.

“It was a mammoth task and took me around 10 hours 15 minutes total - including breaks.”

Helen raised £1300 for Eve’s Trust, a charity who arranges dream days for families who are dealing with cancer.

“The charity told me that I raised enough to give two local families their dream days,” she said.

Helen Lomas, 46, Edenthorpe.

“They look after seriously ill people and even care for those coming to the end of their lives.

“When someone has cancer it doesn’t just affect that person - it hurts the entire family.

“I have lost grandparents to cancer and my dad had his stomach removed so I know what these people are going through - I have been there.

“The charity aims to give them back just one day of normality. “

Helen wants to thank everyone who has donated to her climb so far, especially the Busy Ladies Bootcamp.

“Thank you to everyone who sent me encouraging words,” she said.

“I really hope that we manage to raise awareness of Eve’s Trust.

“They are a great local charity and need support from the community.”

If you want to donate you can do here.