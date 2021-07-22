Doncaster woman celebrates her 101st birthday with a family birthday party

Gladys Roberts had a very big birthday on July 17 - she turned 101 years old.

Her daughter, Brenda Barnes, 72, from Stainforth, said: “I think she might just outlive me.

“Every year I think ok this might be the last birthday but her nickname is the ‘Iron Woman’ for a reason.

“I think it’s brilliant and I hope we get to celebrate her 102 birthday with her next year.”

Gladys celebrated her birthday in style at the Dr Anderson Lodge Care Home where she is a resident.

Members of her family both young and old congregated with balloons and cake to mark the occasion.

“We put up a marquee outside and she really did enjoy it,” Brenda continued.

“She loves to see the little ones especially.”

Gladys is known as someone who can have a laugh and a joke with anyone according to Brenda.

But she can also be fiery if she is rubbed the wrong way.

“Mum has been a carer of sorts all her life,” she said.

“She looked after her own mum and her husband who died with heart problems aged just 59.

“She has always been there for me - she looked after my kids when I needed to and always tried to help if I wanted for anything.”

Gladys has battled through both pneumonia and Covid-19 during the past couple of years but she is still fighting.