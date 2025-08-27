Doncaster woman calls on police to act over man sharing revenge porn pictures

A Doncaster woman who says she has uncovered a online forum in the city where men trade indecent and revenge porn pictures has called on police to take action.

The woman, who cannot be named, has bravely come forward to expose the disturbing forum where she says men swap indecent images of local women.

The victim described her horror upon discovering her name and an image of herself on the site, prompting her to take action against the individual responsible.

“I was horrified and felt sick reading the comments,” she said.

“I knew instantly who was behind this. I had previously reported harassment from him to the police, but without proof, they wouldn’t take action.”

Determined to gather evidence, she spent weeks compiling screenshots, comments dating back to 2021, and the names of other women targeted by the individual.

“He was offering images of over 16 local women, including four of his previous partners, and made open requests for ‘girls in particular working in town,’” she revealed.

Her efforts paid off when she filed a formal report to the police, leading to the arrest of a man in October 2023, who was released on bail.

She said: “The police seemed confident they had enough evidence to charge him, but I recently received a call explaining that due to a change in the law regarding revenge porn not coming into effect until January 2024, he could potentially evade justice.

“I have been patient for two years waiting for the police to help me get justice, not only for myself but for the other women he has done this to, and now they are telling me that he might get away with his crimes. How is that right or fair?”

The victim explained the impact on her and others: “Those images are out there forever now, and there’s nothing any of us can do.

"If you search my name, eventually you can find the website.

"It will affect my future employment and my children.

"There are still women out there who don’t know what he has done to them.

"I can’t go a week without checking the sites; I report links and images to get them removed as quickly as I can, hoping to stop the spread.

"But these criminals are prolific; they have backups of their mass folders, and as quickly as you get one taken down, another is uploaded.

"I know that some of the images in these folders date back to 2013. That’s how long this has been going on with no one taking action.”

“Ultimately, the only people who have the power to stop this are the police.”