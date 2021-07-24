Doncaster will be home to an art installation that will bring awareness to the climate crisis

We Are Watching is a striking image of a giant eye flown on a monumental flag, created from digital portraits contributed by people living in 190 counties across the globe.

The 10 storey high flag is designed to send a clear message to world leaders with the power to affect decisions about climate change at the forthcoming COP26 in Glasgow, that the eyes of the world are upon them.

Deborah Rees, Director at Cast, said: “We Are Watching is such a monumental installation and I’m so pleased to be able to bring something so large in scale, in both physical size and impact for all of Doncaster to see.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We Are Watching - Dan Acher.

We Are Watching is a project by Global Streets, a programme of international outdoor arts presented in 12 towns and cities across the country.

They have just announced an ambitious season of temporary installations, performing arts and light-based artworks running over summer and autumn 2021.

Funded by Arts Council England and Produced by FESTIVAL.ORG, this year’s Global Streets programme opens with We Are Watching, a timely commentary on the climate crisis by Swiss Artist and activist Dan Acher.

Global Rainbow - Yvette Mattern.

Alongside the installation, Cast will be running a performance poetry project with young people around the theme of hope for the future.

“Global Streets are a long-time collaborator of Cast and their work is always impactful and provoking,” Deborah said.

“Furthermore, to be able to run a participatory performance poetry project alongside this magnificent flag, sharing the voices of the young people of Doncaster and their hopes for the future is the perfect way to connect with the work and have a legacy for the town.”

We Are Watching will tour to Greenwich, Hounslow, Birmingham, Doncaster and Liverpool between August and October.

Bradley Hemmings, artistic director of FESTIVAL.ORG, said: “This year Global Streets sets out to reunite local communities with international artists following a period in which we’ve all missed out on the conviviality and spectacle that international outdoor arts uniquely provide.

“I’m very proud of the way in which Global Streets partners have worked tirelessly behind the scenes, in the most difficult circumstances, towards the reanimation of high streets, town and city centres across the country.”

We Are Watching will be in Doncaster on October 7 -8, 2021.

Another art project that is coming to Doncaster is Global Rainbow which has travelled the world since 2009.

The artwork is made up of seven lazer beams and will be in Doncaster’s sky on November 12 and 13.

Deborah said: “It is very important to us to share such a symbol of hope and peace after such a challenging 18 months.”