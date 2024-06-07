Doncaster wildlife artist in running for prestigious award as works set to go on show in London
and live on Freeview channel 276
Watercolours and oils artist Rosie Smith, who is based in Tickhill, has been named as one of the finalists in the David Shepherd Wildlife Artist of the Year.
The annual contest attracts entries from around the world and raises money for wildlife conservation.
She said: “I use my art as a platform for raising funds and awareness for wildlife.
"A percentage of the funds raised from my watercolour workshops are donated to local and international wildlife charities.
"My artwork will be displayed amongst the top wildlife artists in the world in London.”
Last year’s concert received an incredible 1,432 entries from over 760 artists across 61 countries.
Each piece is judged anonymously, based on its originality, narrative, and technical skill and the winners announced later following judge’s decisions.
Rosie recently auctioned off a framed painting of a rhino at One St. George's Street London, where 100% of themoney raised was donated to the conservation charity Helping Rhinos.
Her work will be on show at the Mall Galleries in London from July 2.
And if you can’t make it that far, her paintings are also on the walls of the X-ray department at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and sold in La Ruche at the Hive at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
You can find out more about Rosie and see more of her artworks at her website which you can find HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.