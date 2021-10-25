Doncaster welcomes its new nine year old Junior Civic Mayor with a ceremony

Amelia Beckingham is a pupil at Copley Junior School in Sprotbrough and has just become the new Junior Civic Mayor of Doncaster.

The nine year old donned her robes and hat during a special ceremony at the Doncaster Mansion House on Thursday, October 21.

Her proud family and friends came together to celebrate Amelia’s new role.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Junior Civic Mayor is Amelia Beckingham.

Civic Mayor Councillor Richard Allan Jones said: “Thank you to all the young people who applied to be the new Junior Civic Mayor.

“We were very impressed with the high standard of responses we received which made choosing just one mayor really difficult.

“However, Amelia’s enthusiasm and confidence really came across as well as her passion for the environment so we were delighted to offer her the opportunity, she will do a marvellous job.”

In the summer of 2020 young people from Year four classes across the borough were invited to write to the council expressing why they wanted to be the new Junior Civic Mayor and how they would help to make a difference to the lives of others.

There were over 40 applicants which were then reviewed by a panel who had a really tough time selecting the new mayor as there was such a high standard of candidates who applied.

After much deliberation Amelia came out on top.

The event was also an opportunity to thank retiring Junior Civic Mayor Alfie Turton for his dedication to the role over the past year.

Coun Jones said: “Very well done to Alfie for all his super work during what has been a very challenging time due to the pandemic.”

Coun Lani-Mae Ball, cabinet member for education, skills and young people, said: “My congratulations to both Amelia and Alfie.

“Alfie has been an excellent young ambassador to the town and we wish him well in his future endeavours.

“Amelia looks set to do some fantastic work too as she takes on the role, providing a voice for our local young people and championing the things that matter the most to them.”