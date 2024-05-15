Doncaster volunteer named as winner in 2024 Petplan & ADCH Animal Charity Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteer Michael Johnson, from Cavy Corner Guinea Sanctuary in Bentley, has been awarded the title of Volunteer of the Year in the Petplan & Association of Dogs and Cats Homes (ADCH) Animal Charity Awards 2024.

The winners were announced at an award ceremony at The international Conference Centre in Telford. The special event was hosted by Maddie Moat.

Now in their 12th year, the awards recognise the remarkable work carried out by animal charities and not-for-profit organisations across the UK, Ireland and Channel Islands who have gone the extra mile to help rescue and rehome animals in need.

On receiving the award, Michael said: “It’s absolutely crazy, I thank everyone for nominating me and this award is for Winston – Winston was Sue’s husband who sadly passed away – to carry on his legacy.

Michael Johnson - charity volunteer of the year.

“It means everything to me, the support from all the volunteers, the nominees, everybody, I’m so happy. It’s crazy to be nominated in the first place.”

Petplan's Pet Trading Director, Isabella von Mesterhazy, commented: “I’d like to congratulate all of the worthy finalists and winners who celebrated with us at this year’s Petplan & ADCH Animal Charity Awards.

“The awards recognise the hard work and dedication of the volunteers, employees and teams who have played a vital role in improving the welfare of vulnerable animals.

“It was also an opportunity to say thank you to all of those in the animal charity sector, with over 7,800 nominations every individual and team nominated should be very proud of this achievement.”