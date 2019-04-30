Doncaster Voluntary, Community and Faith group consultation

Voluntary, community and faith groups are invited to participate in a consultation process to set up a team to unite these groups in Doncaster.

The initial Voices of Doncaster members were selected from a variety of local Voluntary Community and Faith (VCF) groups in Doncaster.

The aim is to develop a democratic co-ordinating structure which will unite and celebrate the passion and diversity of this sector in Doncaster.

The team are reaching out to all groups, large or small, to participate in the consultation process of such a structure.

Speaking about the consultation process Andrew Goodall of Healthwatch Doncaster said: “To collect accurate input and ideas, from a diverse representation of the sector, is paramount to the success of community cohesion. Your input is highly valued towards achieving this goal.

“For too long the VCF sector has been detached from collaborating effectively with commissioning bodies and influencing strategic agendas in Doncaster.

“We want to give a stronger voice for the VCF sector in Doncaster and make sure they have opportunity to contribute to this process”

Callum Dixon of Doncaster Alcohol Services added: “We want to make sure that the group is inclusive and open to all.

“We want to break down barriers and get rid of silo working to create a strong and resilient VCF sector which will act as a united front”.

The Voices of Doncaster team is looking for input from all VCF groups across the borough and in the coming months will be contacting these to get their input on how this can be achieved.

Joanne Ward of North Doncaster Development Trust is encouraging groups to get involved.

She added: “We are currently in the process of arranging a series of meetings and we would encourage all VCF groups to come along and input on the future strategy.”