Doncaster village number one place in South Yorkshire for women to find love, study says

Newly revealed statistics suggest that the Hatfield ward on Doncaster Council is the best place in town for women to find a relationship.

Figures show there are +46.37% more men than women in the area whereas Firth Park is South Yorkshire’s electoral ward where it’s easier for a man to find a relationship, since there’s +15,69% more women than men.

The survey was carried out by dating website SugarDaters which says that women tend to live in well-connected areas, close to all the services, and that it is easier for them to find a partner in towns far from metropolitan areas.

Based on ONS information, Doncaster Town ward was named as an area with 33% more men than women while men also outnumber women in Finningley.

