Doncaster village festooned with poppies created by local knitting fanatics
Buildings, gates and signs in Arksey have been draped with the flowers ahead of this weekend’s Remembrance events across Doncaster.
The so-called “poppy bombing” was the brainchild of Arksey Community Ladies Group and spokesperson Jackie Dusi said: “The idea really took hold with everyone knitting, donating wool or money to buy wool.
“Everyone joined in - even folk who didn't live in the village were knitting poppies!”
The whole operation was overseen by Linda Hallam, who designed the poppy wreaths and displays.
She added: “Husbands of the ladies group also helped with the displays – and there were enough poppies for every member to have a wreath for their own doors.
"A good effort by all, it has promoted a real community spirit.”