Doncaster village festooned with poppies created by local knitting fanatics

A Doncaster village has been given a colourful makeover in time for Remembrance Sunday – after being festooned with hundreds of colourful knitted poppies created by local crafters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buildings, gates and signs in Arksey have been draped with the flowers ahead of this weekend’s Remembrance events across Doncaster.

The so-called “poppy bombing” was the brainchild of Arksey Community Ladies Group and spokesperson Jackie Dusi said: “The idea really took hold with everyone knitting, donating wool or money to buy wool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone joined in - even folk who didn't live in the village were knitting poppies!”

The poppies have gone on display in Arksey.

The whole operation was overseen by Linda Hallam, who designed the poppy wreaths and displays.

She added: “Husbands of the ladies group also helped with the displays – and there were enough poppies for every member to have a wreath for their own doors.

"A good effort by all, it has promoted a real community spirit.”