Doncaster village church to be covered in 1,500 poppies after community craft push
Members of Arksey Community Ladies Group have nearly completed their poppy tribute for the village’s commemorations.
Masterminded by Linda Hallam and her husband Stuart, a net of poppies will cascade down All Saints Church to remember the fallen.
Linda and Stuart cut and sprayed 1,500 plastic poppies red – and 43 tins of red paint were used for the mammoth operation.
Funded by Labour Bentley ward councillor James Church from his ward budget, It took four reels of fishing line to attach the poppies to the netting and this was done by the Ladies group.
It took 120 hours to attach them and there are also knitted poppies going round the village in a variety of colours, red for remembrance, white for peace and purple for the animals as well as a three colour poppy for Arksey.