Doncaster vigil to be held for global victims of domestic abuse and violence

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Oct 2025, 09:26 BST
A vigil is to be held in Doncaster combatting violence against women and domestic abuse.

21 November is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and a candlelit vigil and silence will be held at the Unitarian Church, Hall Gate from 6pm, with people from all over Doncaster invited to take part.

Organiser Ann-Louise Bayley said: “This will be the fifth year we have held a vigil on the Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls.

"Each year the event grows, as does our grassroots group.”

A vigil will be held in Doncaster on November 21.

The event will include speakers involved in the campaign against domestic abuse and violence, including poetry, before a minute’s silence for victims.

It will also see the launch of the Safe Haven intiative, aimed at making the streets safer for women.

She added: “So many people have been affected by domestic violence, whether personally, a mother, a sister, a friend.

"Come together to honour the deceased and empower the survivors – everyone is welcome.”

