Doncaster vigil to be held for global victims of domestic abuse and violence

A vigil is to be held in Doncaster combatting violence against women and domestic abuse.

21 November is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and a candlelit vigil and silence will be held at the Unitarian Church, Hall Gate from 6pm, with people from all over Doncaster invited to take part.

Organiser Ann-Louise Bayley said: “This will be the fifth year we have held a vigil on the Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls.

"Each year the event grows, as does our grassroots group.”

The event will include speakers involved in the campaign against domestic abuse and violence, including poetry, before a minute’s silence for victims.

It will also see the launch of the Safe Haven intiative, aimed at making the streets safer for women.

She added: “So many people have been affected by domestic violence, whether personally, a mother, a sister, a friend.

"Come together to honour the deceased and empower the survivors – everyone is welcome.”