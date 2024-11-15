Doncaster vigil to be held for global victims of domestic abuse and violence
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
25 November is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and a candlelit vigil and silence will be held outside the Mansion House from 6pm, with people from all over Doncaster invited to take part.
Organiser Ann-Louise Bayley said: “This is the fourtth year we have held a vigil on the Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls.
"Each year the event grows, as does our grassroots group.”
The Mansion House will be lit purple and the event will include speakers involved in the campaign against domestic abuse and violence, including poetry, before a minute’s silence for victims.
Refreshments will be served afterwards at The Unitarian Church on Hallgate.
She added: “So many people have been affected by domestic violence, whether personally, a mother, a sister, a friend.
"Come together to honour the deceased and empower the survivors – everyone is welcome.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.