Doncaster vigil to be held for global victims of domestic abuse and violence

By Darren Burke
Published 15th Nov 2024, 17:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A vigil is to be held in Doncaster combatting violence against women and domestic abuse.

25 November is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and a candlelit vigil and silence will be held outside the Mansion House from 6pm, with people from all over Doncaster invited to take part.

Organiser Ann-Louise Bayley said: “This is the fourtth year we have held a vigil on the Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls.

"Each year the event grows, as does our grassroots group.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A candlelit vigil for domestic violence victims is to be held in Doncaster.A candlelit vigil for domestic violence victims is to be held in Doncaster.
A candlelit vigil for domestic violence victims is to be held in Doncaster.

The Mansion House will be lit purple and the event will include speakers involved in the campaign against domestic abuse and violence, including poetry, before a minute’s silence for victims.

Refreshments will be served afterwards at The Unitarian Church on Hallgate.

She added: “So many people have been affected by domestic violence, whether personally, a mother, a sister, a friend.

"Come together to honour the deceased and empower the survivors – everyone is welcome.”

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice