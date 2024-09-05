Doncaster veterans restore grave of hero who rescued men in pit cage collapse

Big hearted Doncaster military veterans have restored the grave of a George Cross hero who helped rescue men trapped in a pit cage collapse during World War One.

Percy Havercroft, who died in 1976 at the age of 93, was part of a group of men who sprung into action at Waleswood Colliery near Rotherham in 1915 when a descending pit cage containing 10 miners collided with an ascending cage in a violent smash, causing injuries and trapping the workers underground.

The grave of Mr Havercroft had fallen into serious disrepair, but has now been repaired and restored to as good as new by members of the Doncaster-based Victoria Cross Trust.

The act of bravery by Mr Havercroft occurred during the First World War on 27 August 1915.

The impact of the cages colliding was extremely violent, severely injuring all the men and breaking the winding ropes.

The cages were wedged together in the shaft so that neither of them fell to the bottom – although there was serious danger that they might do so at any moment.

A hoppit, manned by Havercroft, Albert Tomlinson and John Walker was sent down to rescue the trapped men.

All the miners were carried from the damaged cage along a girder to the hoppit, which made five descents altogether, the rescue taking two hours.

During the whole of this time Havercroft, Tomlinson and Walker were exposed to great danger, either from the hoppit being upset by the winding ropes swinging in the shaft, or from the damaged cage breaking loose and falling down the shaft.

Meanwhile, Edward Wingfield, one of the occupants of the descending cage, who had both legs fractured and had received a severe wound to his thigh and a wound to the head, seized hold of another man who had fallen half way through the bottom of the cage, and held on to him until he was rescued.

During the whole time he displayed the greatest coolness and bravery, despite his own severe injuries, newspapers of the time reported.

Havercroft, Tomlinson, Walker and Wingfield were all awarded the Edward Medal for their actions.

Percy continued to work at the pit, and in 1933, his wife Florence passed away.

In 1936, he married Sarah Metcalfe and it is believed they had no children.

He retired from the mines in the 1950s and in 1971, he decided to exchange his Edward Medal for the George Cross following a change in the Royal Warrant.

Last month, the group of big-hearted veterans launched a £10,000 appeal to help repair and restore Doncaster’s military graves.

Keith Lumley and Andrew Wilkinson-Smith unveiled the crowdfunding campaign to support the VCT – with cash being used to help refurbish the last resting places of former miitary heroes.

The pair said: “Our team of military veterans and volunteers professionally clean and maintain graves and memorials to Victoria Cross recipients – the highest award for valour - and other military graves to help maintain their memory.

"We also visit schools to educate the next generation in the exploits and heroism of the past.

“We aim to clean at least fifty per year and visit as many schools as possible.”