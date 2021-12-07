Doncaster vet wins a campervan worth £30,000 from a national competition

Joanne Pettinger is a 26 year old vet who lives in Armthorpe and works in Goldthorpe.

She entered a competition run by the Vanny Campers to win a campervan.

Joanne bought just one ticket at £6.97 and won the £30,000 vehicle.

Joanne in her new van.

A spokesperson from Vanny Campers said: “We are absolutely delighted for Joanne.

“It was a really nice moment when she picked up the van - she was overwhelmed with the win and a little shocked to say the least.

“Joanne was a lovely lady who emitted an amazing energy.

“She was in shock during the phone call when we notified her as the winner.

“She kept asking if we were serious or winding her up.”

The van has been newly decorated and includes a small kitchen and bedroom areas.

The campervan has been nicknamed Ivory and will be taking Joanne on many adventurous.