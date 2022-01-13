Doncaster vaccination centre celebrates 43,000 jabs in a year

Pictured outside the vaccination centre are team members Steve Davies, Barbara Symonds, Charlotte Almond and Claire Lee

Staff at Doncaster’s Almond Tree Court have vaccinated an average of over 800 people a week since starting out in January last year and are urging those residents who are not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations to book in to see them.

It's a combined effort in the building, which is based on Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s (RDaSH) Tickhill Road site, with front line staff vaccinating and an admin team meeting and greeting and recording details on patients’ NHS health records.

Charlotte Almond, from RDaSH, manages the centre and said: “I encourage everyone who still needs a COVID-19 vaccination to book online with us by visiting the www.nhs.uk website or ringing 119.

“We offer primary and booster vaccinations every Monday to Friday from 8am to 4:45pm. We have plenty of free parking spaces and lots of appointments available, so please make it a good start to 2022 by booking your jab.”

