Doncaster unveils blue plaque for local man who coined the term 'vegan'

Donald Watson was an English animal rights advocate who founded the Vegan Society in 1944.

Mr Watson was born on Makin Street, in Mexborough, the son of a headmaster, In 1910 he attended Doncaster Road School, now New Pastures Primary School, for his early education. This new blue plaque will be sited at this school in Donald’s honour.

Donald went on to be educated at Mexborough Secondary School after which he took an apprenticeship as a cabinet maker.

As a child, Watson spent time on his Uncle George's farm. The slaughtering of a pig on the farm horrified Watson, who was quoted as saying that his view of farm life changed from idyllic to a death row for animals. Watson began to reassess his practice of eating meat and became a vegetarian at age 14. He eventually decided to take vegetarianism a step further and eliminated all animal products from his diet, giving up dairy products and coining the term ‘vegan.’

The Mexborough and District Heritage Society has now teamed up with The Vegan Society to pay tribute to Donald on the society’s 75th anniversary.