Doncaster undertaker and crematorium among finalists in 2025 Good Funeral awards

A Doncaster funeral director, a city crematorium and a funeral celebrant have all been named among the finalists in the 2025 Good Funeral Awards.

Doncaster Funerals has been named a finalist in the Funeral Director of the Year category while Beka Staples has been listed as a finalist in the Celebrant of the Year category.

Meanwhile, the Memoria Crematorium in Barnby Dun is a finalist for Crematorium of the Year.

Mel Barker of Doncaster Funerals said: “The Good Funeral Awards 2025 are a prestigious recognition within our industry.

“It’s a rare and meaningful moment for our region to have such strong representation across multiple categories.”

“To all those who took the time to nominate us — thank you. Your kind words and continued support have carried us to this moment, and we are truly humbled.

“This recognition is not just for our team, but for every family we’ve had the privilege of walking alongside. Every farewell we help shape is a reminder of the love, legacy, and beauty that lives on.

“As we look ahead to the awards ceremony in September 2025, we do so with deep appreciation and quiet pride. No matter the outcome, we are honoured to stand among so many inspiring colleagues in this meaningful profession.

“Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.”

The full list of finalists in all the categories is:

Gravedigger of the Year

(Individual)

Jonny Yaxley - Henley Woodland Burial Ground

Alan Barnacle Gravedigging Services Ltd

Martin House - Eden Valley Woodland Burial Ground

Best Natural Burial Ground of the Year

(This can be a ground or company)

The Natural Burial Company - (Scraptoft-Prestwold-Wrottesley Park) Gunton Woodland Burial Park - Lowestoft

Tithe Green Natural Burial

GreenAcres Living Memorial Park - Epping

Crematorium of the Year

Oakfield Gardens Crematorium - Bedfordshire

Memoria Doncaster & South Yorkshire (memorial park & crematorium)

St Faith's Crematorium - (The Cremation & Memorial Group)

Wyre Forest Crematorium - (The Cremation & Memorial Group)

Most Promising Newcomer to the Trade

(This can be an individual or company, new to the industry within the last 18 months)

Matthew Fellows - Fellows Funeral Directors - Derby

Helen Shilvock - Shilvocks Independent Funeral Directors

Dannielle Gosedlo - Oaks Funeral Directors

Tracy Morgan - TSM Celebrant Services

Coffin Supplier of the Year

Ecological Coffins - John Plumb

Loop Biotech B. V.

Woven Farewell Coffins

Sacred Wings

Green Company/Product of the Year

(Includes Funeral Directors & Green Funeral Suppliers/Products)

Ashes To Blooms

Loop Living Cocoon™ / Loop Biotech B. V.

The Natural Burial Company

Shrouds & Ashes

Pet Funeral Provider of the Year

(Burial or Cremation)

PCS North East

Dignity Pet Crematorium - (Kevin Spurgeon) -Hampshire

Faithful Friends Pet Crematorium

Coton Meadows Pet & Equine Crematorium - Shropshire

Best External Supplier to the Funeral Industry

(Includes Florists, Printers, IT software & IT assistance)

The London Funeral Singers - (Briony & Penelope)

Ashes to Blooms

SCG Consulting Ltd

Obitus

Low Cost Funeral Provider

Southwest Funeral Care Ltd - Plymouth

Elite Funeral Services (NW)

Lee Russell Funeral Directors - Droitwich Spa

Fowles Funeral Service - Winsford

Funeral Arranger of the Year

(Individual)

Lee Russell - Lee Russell Ind Funeral Directors

Rebecca Doherty - Rounce Funeral Services - Worthing

Kim Greenacre - Aura Life - Surrey

Julie Syder - Gunton Woodland Burial Park

Best Funeral Support

(Includes Trade Magazines, Bereavement Support, Logistical Support, Insurance Services, Probate)

The ICCM Journal

Laurelo - Probate

GreenAcres Living Memorial Park - Colney - (Bereavement Cafe)

Talking Elephants - Neville Funerals - Luton

Cemetery of the Year

GreenAcres Living Memorial Park - Epping

Thornhill Cemetery - Cardiff

Funeral Director of the Year

(Company or Individual)

R H Faulkner & Daughter - Farnborough

Thompson Brothers & Sons - Sunderland

Doncaster Funerals

Andrew McFadyen - Newlings of Royston

Arwyn Hughes Funeral Director

Amanda Louise Funeral Services

Funeral Officiant/Celebrant of the Year

(Any Religion)

Jess May - Crazy Diamonds Celebrations of Life

Katie Costello - Soul Midwife & Celebrant

Beka Staples - Celebrant (Doncaster)

Tamara Burgess - Celebrant

Jacqueline Woods - Cherish Life Celebrant

Gitte Monis - Ceremonies by Gitte

Carriage Masters of the Year

Blacks Carriage Masters - Ashton Under Lyne

Dorset Carriage Masters

Mortons Funeral Hire

Best Funeral Memorialisation

(Includes Keepsakes)

Mindful Memorials Ltd

Silver Dove Memorial Jewellery - Sue Marshall

Aura Flights

Soul Films - Wendy Pye & Sybil Ah-Mane

Yearly Achievement Award

(Individual)

Lucy Biggs - Present Ascent

Dr Katy Vigurs - Dead Good CIC

Jess May - Crazy Diamonds Celebration

Katie Costello - Soul Midwife & Celebrant

Lifetime Achievement Award

(Individual)

Eddy Inglis - Celebrant (Lancashire)

Christopher Doggett - The Natural Burial Company

Sharon Weaver - Celebrant

Julie Dunk - Chief Executive (retired), ICCM