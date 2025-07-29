Doncaster undertaker and crematorium among finalists in 2025 Good Funeral awards
Doncaster Funerals has been named a finalist in the Funeral Director of the Year category while Beka Staples has been listed as a finalist in the Celebrant of the Year category.
Meanwhile, the Memoria Crematorium in Barnby Dun is a finalist for Crematorium of the Year.
Mel Barker of Doncaster Funerals said: “The Good Funeral Awards 2025 are a prestigious recognition within our industry.
“It’s a rare and meaningful moment for our region to have such strong representation across multiple categories.”
“To all those who took the time to nominate us — thank you. Your kind words and continued support have carried us to this moment, and we are truly humbled.
“This recognition is not just for our team, but for every family we’ve had the privilege of walking alongside. Every farewell we help shape is a reminder of the love, legacy, and beauty that lives on.
“As we look ahead to the awards ceremony in September 2025, we do so with deep appreciation and quiet pride. No matter the outcome, we are honoured to stand among so many inspiring colleagues in this meaningful profession.
“Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.”
The full list of finalists in all the categories is:
Gravedigger of the Year
(Individual)
Jonny Yaxley - Henley Woodland Burial Ground
Alan Barnacle Gravedigging Services Ltd
Martin House - Eden Valley Woodland Burial Ground
Best Natural Burial Ground of the Year
(This can be a ground or company)
The Natural Burial Company - (Scraptoft-Prestwold-Wrottesley Park) Gunton Woodland Burial Park - Lowestoft
Tithe Green Natural Burial
GreenAcres Living Memorial Park - Epping
Crematorium of the Year
Oakfield Gardens Crematorium - Bedfordshire
Memoria Doncaster & South Yorkshire (memorial park & crematorium)
St Faith's Crematorium - (The Cremation & Memorial Group)
Wyre Forest Crematorium - (The Cremation & Memorial Group)
Most Promising Newcomer to the Trade
(This can be an individual or company, new to the industry within the last 18 months)
Matthew Fellows - Fellows Funeral Directors - Derby
Helen Shilvock - Shilvocks Independent Funeral Directors
Dannielle Gosedlo - Oaks Funeral Directors
Tracy Morgan - TSM Celebrant Services
Coffin Supplier of the Year
Ecological Coffins - John Plumb
Loop Biotech B. V.
Woven Farewell Coffins
Sacred Wings
Green Company/Product of the Year
(Includes Funeral Directors & Green Funeral Suppliers/Products)
Ashes To Blooms
Loop Living Cocoon™ / Loop Biotech B. V.
The Natural Burial Company
Shrouds & Ashes
Pet Funeral Provider of the Year
(Burial or Cremation)
PCS North East
Dignity Pet Crematorium - (Kevin Spurgeon) -Hampshire
Faithful Friends Pet Crematorium
Coton Meadows Pet & Equine Crematorium - Shropshire
Best External Supplier to the Funeral Industry
(Includes Florists, Printers, IT software & IT assistance)
The London Funeral Singers - (Briony & Penelope)
Ashes to Blooms
SCG Consulting Ltd
Obitus
Low Cost Funeral Provider
Southwest Funeral Care Ltd - Plymouth
Elite Funeral Services (NW)
Lee Russell Funeral Directors - Droitwich Spa
Fowles Funeral Service - Winsford
Funeral Arranger of the Year
(Individual)
Lee Russell - Lee Russell Ind Funeral Directors
Rebecca Doherty - Rounce Funeral Services - Worthing
Kim Greenacre - Aura Life - Surrey
Julie Syder - Gunton Woodland Burial Park
Best Funeral Support
(Includes Trade Magazines, Bereavement Support, Logistical Support, Insurance Services, Probate)
The ICCM Journal
Laurelo - Probate
GreenAcres Living Memorial Park - Colney - (Bereavement Cafe)
Talking Elephants - Neville Funerals - Luton
Cemetery of the Year
GreenAcres Living Memorial Park - Epping
Thornhill Cemetery - Cardiff
Funeral Director of the Year
(Company or Individual)
R H Faulkner & Daughter - Farnborough
Thompson Brothers & Sons - Sunderland
Doncaster Funerals
Andrew McFadyen - Newlings of Royston
Arwyn Hughes Funeral Director
Amanda Louise Funeral Services
Funeral Officiant/Celebrant of the Year
(Any Religion)
Jess May - Crazy Diamonds Celebrations of Life
Katie Costello - Soul Midwife & Celebrant
Beka Staples - Celebrant (Doncaster)
Tamara Burgess - Celebrant
Jacqueline Woods - Cherish Life Celebrant
Gitte Monis - Ceremonies by Gitte
Carriage Masters of the Year
Blacks Carriage Masters - Ashton Under Lyne
Dorset Carriage Masters
Mortons Funeral Hire
Best Funeral Memorialisation
(Includes Keepsakes)
Mindful Memorials Ltd
Silver Dove Memorial Jewellery - Sue Marshall
Aura Flights
Soul Films - Wendy Pye & Sybil Ah-Mane
Yearly Achievement Award
(Individual)
Lucy Biggs - Present Ascent
Dr Katy Vigurs - Dead Good CIC
Jess May - Crazy Diamonds Celebration
Katie Costello - Soul Midwife & Celebrant
Lifetime Achievement Award
(Individual)
Eddy Inglis - Celebrant (Lancashire)
Christopher Doggett - The Natural Burial Company
Sharon Weaver - Celebrant
Julie Dunk - Chief Executive (retired), ICCM
