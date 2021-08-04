Doncaster TV star Tan France welcomes baby boy into the world through a surrogate

Tan France and his husband Rob have welcomed their first child.

They named their son Ismail France and he was born on July 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tan France has announced the birth of his son.

On Instagram Tan wrote: “Give our son a warm welcome.

"He came seven weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past three weeks.

"But, today, we finally got to bring him home.

"We love him so, so much.

"Like fully obsessed.

"Our surrogate is doing so great, post labour, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”

Tan was born in Doncaster and studied fashion at Doncaster College before he went on to find fame on the popular TV show Queer Eye.

There are now five seasons of the show on Netflix where he and four other men makeover people’s lives.