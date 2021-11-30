Doncaster TV star Sheridan Smith has smashed her luxury car into a tree during turbulent weather

The Sun reports that Sheridan Smith was at the wheel of her Range Rover which is worth £100,000 when she swerved off the road due to Storm Arwen on Saturday, November 27.

Severe damage to high branches on the tree suggest that the car may have been airborne when it hit.

Sheridan was just 600 yards from her home in Essex when the car left the road on a tight bend.

The crash happened on Saturday, November 27.

Police have confirmed that they spoke to Sheridan after the smash and concluded that no crime had been committed.

Officers were seen inspecting the scene of the crash on Sunday, November 28 – the rear bumper and the tail lights were still at the crash site.

Storm Arwen caused 60 mile per hour winds and icy road conditions in the area.

Sheridan was taken to her house by a friend whilst emergency services arrived.

One of her neighbours said: “Sheridan is so lucky to be alive.

"It could have been so much worse, she had cuts and bruises, but it could have been fatal, she was incredibly lucky.

"It was a brand new Range Rover, she hasn’t had it long.

"It’s almost a miracle she’s not hurt herself more.”

Police visited Sheridan on the evening of the crash then again the following morning.

Essex police are treating the incident as an accident and no further action will be taken.