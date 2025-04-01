Doncaster travellers can now buy a portable mattress to wear on commute

By Darren Burke
Published 1st Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Commuters in Doncaster who hate getting out of bed in the morning can now ease into the day – by wearing a portable mattress on their trip to work.

For Brits who hate saying goodbye to their beds, The Odd Company has launched the “City Napper” - a luxury, portable mattress, designed to help people regain some precious Zzz’s on their commute.

The portable mattress – which retails at £350 – features a cushioned, wrap-around headrest for neck support, so pains are a thing of the past for pre-work dozing.

And The City Napper’s quilted poncho cover will drape over your front and back, not only keeping you cosy but public transport germs at bay.

The portable mattress - complete with headrest - are designed to help you snooze on the way to work.

With the average commute lasting 28 minutes, British workers spend over 242 hours a year simply getting to work – so why not take a porta-nap?

A spokepserson said: “Remote workers have the blessing of bringing work to bed, so now it’s time to bring your bed to work.

"Thanks to The Odd Company, painful goodbyes to our beds are a thing of the past.”

Andrew Seed, Managing Director at The Odd Company said: “We all know that feeling of having to tear ourselves away from our beds in the morning, only to face the cold and crowded commute.

"That’s why we created the City Napper: a portable mattress designed with the modern commuter in mind.”

“Commuting becomes more bearable, naps become more accessible, and bed FOMO is abolished with the City Napper. Grab one for your journey to work and be the envy of your fellow travellers.”

