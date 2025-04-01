Doncaster travellers can now buy a portable mattress to wear on commute
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
For Brits who hate saying goodbye to their beds, The Odd Company has launched the “City Napper” - a luxury, portable mattress, designed to help people regain some precious Zzz’s on their commute.
The portable mattress – which retails at £350 – features a cushioned, wrap-around headrest for neck support, so pains are a thing of the past for pre-work dozing.
And The City Napper’s quilted poncho cover will drape over your front and back, not only keeping you cosy but public transport germs at bay.
With the average commute lasting 28 minutes, British workers spend over 242 hours a year simply getting to work – so why not take a porta-nap?
A spokepserson said: “Remote workers have the blessing of bringing work to bed, so now it’s time to bring your bed to work.
"Thanks to The Odd Company, painful goodbyes to our beds are a thing of the past.”
Andrew Seed, Managing Director at The Odd Company said: “We all know that feeling of having to tear ourselves away from our beds in the morning, only to face the cold and crowded commute.
"That’s why we created the City Napper: a portable mattress designed with the modern commuter in mind.”
“Commuting becomes more bearable, naps become more accessible, and bed FOMO is abolished with the City Napper. Grab one for your journey to work and be the envy of your fellow travellers.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.