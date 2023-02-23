Doncaster trainee midwife takes on Tanzanian challenge for premature babies

Lee-Ann Barton, aged 47, is currently in her third year of a midwifery degree with only six months until she qualifies.

Next month she will fly out to Tanzania to help widen her experience and knowledge and give an insight into how different cultures and countries practice.

She told the Free Press: “This trip has been self-funded with a 20 per cent grant from the university.

Trainee midwife Lee-Ann Barton

"Tanzania this year has had 1.8 million births and 236,000 babies each year are born prematurely, due to the financial situation.

"Tanzanians struggle to get premature clothing for babies.

"It is a challenge for women and hospitals to be able to keep newborn babies warm when they can't maintain their body temperature, especially with ill-fitting clothing. I would like people's help, to help me fundraise for premature clothes for these babies so I can take them with me when I go to Tanzania.”

Lee-Ann has set up a GoFundMe page

and has a target of £300.

Lee-Ann continued: “It has been my dream to train to be a midwife for over 20 years but I have always put my children first so waited till my youngest two of the four were in secondary school.

"I studied at Doncaster College to gain initial qualifications to even be considered into any university and this itself has been challenging to say the least. I am one of nine children and the first in my family to get this far in education with the added challenge of Covid-19 affecting the programme.

“Last year my eldest sister, Penny, died unexpectedly. She was my number one cheerleader and was so proud of me to have got into university, I was on the verge of deferring but both her children and mine reminded me that she couldn’t wait for me to qualify and see me graduate.

"I know Penny won’t be there but they will be and I’m so glad I carried on in my journey. I’m almost there and i can almost see the finish line.

“No matter how old you are, and what challenges you may have to overcome, never give up your dreams.”

She continued: “I knew from the very start of the degree that there would be the opportunity of a lifetime to volunteer as a midwifery student in a country that is not fortunate enough to have the same standards of healthcare which the NHS provides for us.

"So, on the 25th March 2023, I am travelling to Tanzania to volunteer at a local hospital. This is where I will be able to assist and provide support and care for women as they transition into parenthood.this will provide me with an unimaginable amount of knowledge and an insight in other countries healthcare systems, allowing me to have more of an understanding of placing the women at the forefront of her care irrespective of their socioeconomic background.”

Along with the go fund me page Lee-Ann has also been given Items to raffle off to enable her to buy also take some medical equipment over.

Angels of Balby have donated a sunbed course, the local B&M have donated Easter eggs and wine, Tesco donated a pamper hamper and a local man donated champagne.

"These funds will help me to purchase things like stethoscopes, BP machines, thermometers, bandages, otoscopes, pulse oximeter the list is endless. I want to help wherever I can but the trip is 85% self funded and so I can only do this via donations.