Doncaster train passengers warned about longer rail services to and from London.

Digital signalling work between Potters Bar and Peterborough/Royston will affect London journeys on Sunday 15 June.

Doncaster passengers are advised to plan ahead and check before they travel as there will be significant alterations to services between Peterborough and London King’s Cross.

Most journeys to and from London on the East Coast Main Line will take much longer than normal, with replacement services in operation and passengers advised to check before they travel. Journeys on Saturday 14 June are not affected.

The planned engineering work is part of the £1.4 billion East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP), which is introducing digital signalling technology to create a more reliable, efficient and greener railway.

The project recently saw the major milestone of traditional “traffic light” signals being removed from London’s Northern City line following its switch to fully digital signalling.

On Sunday 15 June, colleagues will be carrying out:

High-speed digital signalling testing between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin

Preparatory digital signalling work between Biggleswade and Peterborough

Ricky Barsby, Network Rail head of access integration for the East Coast Digital Programme, said: “We’re continuing the rigorous programme of testing that is required ahead of the introduction of digital, in-cab signalling on the East Coast Main Line. Changing the way we signal trains will make our railway fit for the future, with more reliable and greener journeys.

“We have planned the testing carefully and this particular work will only affect journeys only on the Sunday, not the whole weekend. We thank all passengers affected for their patience and understanding.”

Colette Casey, customer experience director at LNER, said: “While major upgrades are being carried out to the East Coast Main Line, our teams will be working hard to keep customers on the move as smoothly as possible.

"We know that breaking up a rail journey is never ideal, but we would strongly encourage LNER customers to make use of the rail replacement service provided, connecting Peterborough and Bedford. This will help all customers enjoy a more comfortable journey.”