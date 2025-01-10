Doncaster traders urged to join nationwide protest against tool thefts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster tradesmen and women are being urged to join a London protest speaking out against the scourge of tool theft across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Westminster rally has been organised by Geoff Smith, known as The Roofing Outlaw, who will lead the demonstration in London on February 3.

The demo will set off from Brent Cross at 11am arriving in Parliament Square from 11.45pm to noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff is spearheading a powerful movement against the epidemic of tool theft, bringing an entourage of tradespeople from the north of the UK to join the Trades United van rally in Westminster.

A nationwide demo against tool thefts is to be held in London.

With his relentless advocacy for the rights of tradespeople, Geoff aims to shine a spotlight on the devastating impact of tool theft and the urgent need for government action.

This second van rally will capture the attention of London as tradesmen and women from across the UK unite to demand stricter enforcement of theft laws.

Following the success of the initial rally on 3 June 2024, this demonstration aims to amplify the call for stronger deterrents against thieves and more effective measures to combat the sale of stolen tools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tool theft has affected me many times and has cost me dearly in lost work,” says Geoff.

“I’ve had to stop jobs due to theft and the lack of tools to complete them. I cannot feed my ten children with a crime reference number. I’m a proud worker, but my patience is wearing thin with the lack of law enforcement. How many times must we let them steal our livelihoods?”

Participants will stage a "go-slow" convoy in Westminster, driving through the area for two hours to raise awareness. The previous rally fostered partnerships with organizations like SelectaDNA and the Metropolitan Police, which have since initiated mass tool-marking events to help return stolen tools to their rightful owners and convict offenders.

Trades United, led by Shoaib Awan, previously launched a petition in April 2024, calling for the government to address the escalating tool theft crisis by banning the sale of tools at car boots and markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trades United calls on the government to take decisive action by:

● Increasing funding for law enforcement, particularly for motor vehicle crimes.

● Revising the Theft Act 1968 to more effectively prosecute repeat offenders.

● Amending the Equipment Theft (Prevention) Act 2023 to include all power tools and impose harsher penalties for selling stolen tools.

● Considering tool theft as an aggravated offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder of Trades United, Shoaib Awan, said: “On the 3rd of February, 2025, tradespeople from across the country will come together at Parliament Square to show the government the distress these thieves and car boot sales have caused to our livelihoods.

"Tool theft numbers are rising year on year, and not enough has been done to protect the trades. We don’t want policies that don’t work; we need strict enforcement and immediate action.”

Geoff Smith’s Northern delegation adds: “This rally is not just a London issue. It’s a UK-wide crisis affecting tradespeople in every town and city. Together, we will show that tradespeople from all corners of the country stand united against this injustice.”