Doncaster trade-in store Cex hits back over bulk-selling rules

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Trade-in and exchange store CeX has hit back about its rules on bulk-selling – after customer with eight bin bags full of DVDs loses 90% of cash at Doncaster store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store on Printing Office Street and part of a nationwide chain, allows customers to sell old DVDs, games, electrical equipment and CDs in exchange for cash and vouchers.

One customer told the Free Press: “My partner took in a bulk amount of games to trade in, which she does every so often to be told that any bulk selling they now charge a percentage on the final selling amount.

“Ours was 60 per cent

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CeX in Printing Office Street.

“A gentleman came in with eight black bin bags full of DVDs and looked like he didn't have much money to be told they would take off 90 per cent of his money

“They are a buying and selling website which also says there’s no limit to what you can take in.”

A spokesperson for CeX said: “CeX has proudly served customers in Doncaster from our Printing Office Street store since 2007, buying, selling and upgrading their tech, phones, and games, while giving gadgets a second life.

"We are a consumer focused brand and are not a business service for bulk traders and competitor retailers who wish to sell huge quantities of products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This consumer focus ensures that we can offer the best price possible to customers selling to CeX in Doncaster and across the UK.

“Bulk sellers and traders have always been treated differently from regular shoppers trading in their tech and games at CeX, as reflected by our T&Cs.

“CeX reserves the right to refuse to purchase any product at its sole discretion.

"CeX also reserves the right to limit the number of purchases at its sole discretion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the case of selling multiple same/similar products, a bulk-selling discount would be applicable.

"The final price will be communicated to the customer before confirming the order.

"The contract is only be formed once you confirm the bulk discount price. In case you don't accept the bulk discount price your products will be returned. There will be no formation of contract, without you accepting the bulk price.”