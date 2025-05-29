Doncaster Town Moor Golf Club are raising vital funds during 2025 to support the lifesaving missions of the Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA), for critically ill babies and children across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Town Moor Golf Club is set in the heart of Doncaster Racecourse and boasts some of the best greens in South Yorkshire.

Each year the golf club choose a different charity to support and during 2025 the Ladies Captain, Maggie Sokolow has chosen their charity of the year as the Children’s Air Ambulance, helping to keep hope alive for little lives across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have a small and friendly section of eighteen playing lady members who play competitive and social golf – running a ‘nine and wine’ every other Friday evening and for anyone who would like a taste of the game a ‘chip and sip’ during the summer.

Doncaster Town Moor Golf Club are raising vital funds to support lifesaving children’s charity.

Their first fundraising event will be a ‘Ladies Betterball Stableford’ which will take place on Thursday 19 June 2025 at Doncaster Town Moor Golf Club. The day will include a raffle and refreshments with all proceeds going to the children’s charity.

“As a mother and nana, I know that if a situation arose where a child’s life depends on swift action, I would pray that someone such as the Children’s Air Ambulance would be there to provide exactly that,” said Ladies Captain, Maggie.

“We are looking forward to raising vital funds to support the children’s charity and we hope that our contribution will have an impact on a young future,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Children’s Air Ambulance is a charity changing the face of paediatric and neonatal care through the high-speed transfer of critically ill babies and children – flying them from one hospital to another for specialist care via the clinically designed helicopters, which provide a flying intensive care unit for babies and children.

The charity works alongside 11 NHS Clinical Partner Teams across the UK, including Embrace Yorkshire & Humber Infant & Children’s Transport Service, part of Sheffield Children’s Hospital NHS Foundations Trust.

Cherry Crane, Community Fundraising Assistant for the children’s charity said: “We are extremely grateful to the Doncaster Town Moor Golf Club for choosing us as their charity of the year for 2025.”

“We receive no government or National Lottery funding for our lifesaving missions and rely on donations from the local community and businesses to raise the £3,600 needed for each mission for critically ill babies and children across the UK,” she expressed.

For more information on the charity, please visit: www.childrensairambulance.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.