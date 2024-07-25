Doncaster town gets its own beach with Mexborough by the Sea event
A huge pile of sand was delivered to the centre of Mexborough for the Mexborough by the Sea event with youngsters and visitors of all ages enjoying a host of fun and games throughout the day
Mexborough councillor Sean Gibbons said: “Everyone had a fantastic time at Mexborough By The Sea, organised by the fantastic team of volunteers from Mexborough Events Committee Inclusive
“The main attraction was the large sandpit along with buckets and spades and surrounded by deck chairs.
"Huge thanks to Tuby's Funfairs for arranging this and to Food AWARE CIC for funding the sand and removal.”
Debi Greenough, Chair of MECi said: "It was great to see so many happy smiling faces and the children really enjoyed themselves.
"I am so proud of the volunteer team who pulled the event together and we even managed to secure some fantastic sunny weather.
Coun Gibbons added: "Huge thanks to the fab MECi team who have again worked tirelessly behind the scenes to organise another local family event.
“Coun Andy Pickering and I were delighted to support the event with a further £500 donation from our Mexborough Ward member budgets to provide free face painting via Marbles Makeup & Patsy's Fun Show Punch & Judy, magic shows and balloon modelling for all the children to enjoy with their families".
He added: “Thanks to all the Mexborough businesses who supported the event especially Mick's Shoe Repairs, Tea Coffee, Newstyme, HR2 Mex and the other indoor market traders as well as Paul and Mick from Market Asset Management for organising stalls and tables and supporting the event planning.
“And to Tracey of Mexborough Neighbourhood Network for litterpicking during and after the event and keeping the town centre neat and tidy.
"Also to all the local businesses who kindly donated raffle prizes which raised £143 towards future events.”
The next event will be the annual Christmas Light Switch On on Thursday 28 November between 4-7pm.
