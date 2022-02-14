Doncaster Town Fields Gala cancelled as organisers say it will never return

The annual Town Fields Gala and 999 Day has attracted thousands of visitors over the years with a wide range of attractions, stalls and games as well as a display of emergency vehicles on Town Field.

Because of the Covid pandemic, the event last took place in the summer of 2019 but due to rising costs, organisers have said the event will not take place this summer or in following years.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “It is with great sadness that we are delivering the news that unfortunately the annual Town Field Gala and 999 Day won’t be returning.

“Run by a very small team of three unpaid volunteers, the gala has successfully developed beyond what we could ever imagine possible. Due to the growth of the gala we have found it increasingly difficult to manage the gala as well as our other commitments.

“We have tried to ascertain numerous times what support Doncaster Council could offer, previously they have provided staff on gala day, free use of the pavilion and toilets and assistance with removal of public waste.

“The gala has zero budget and every penny from stall holders goes to Doncaster and Bassetlaw Kidney Association.

“Without any replies for confirmation from Doncaster Council that these services can be provided for free, we have had to make the decision that we cannot proceed with the event as the charity cannot afford to pay for waste disposal and toilets

“Due to the pandemic the costs of insurance, equipment needed and now the probable costs with waste removal and hiring of toilets the whole event would make little money for the charity for the amount of hours needed to organise such an event.

“Little did we know that 2019 would be our last year but we definitely finished with a bang - this was our biggest year using up lots of the field bringing fantastic displays, stalls and acts for many thousands of visitors.

Over the years, the gala raised £17,000 for the charity.