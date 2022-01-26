Doncaster Tory MP set to face Boris Johnson party questions in Facebook Live

A Doncaster Conservative MP is likely to face questions about Downing Street parties when he takes part in a Facebook live to answer constituents queries.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 8:40 am

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher will take questions on Friday from 7pm – and has invited constituents to get in touch.

It is likely that parties at Downing Street during coronavirus lockdowns will be on the agenda, with many Tory MPs saying they have been bombarded with angry emails about the issue.

Questions can be posted to Mr Fletcher on Twiiter at @NickFletcherMP.

Doncaster Tory MP Nick Fletcher is likely to face questions about Boris Johnson's parties at Downing Street.
Nick FletcherDoncasterBoris JohnsonFacebookDowning Street