This summer, something rare lit up Doncaster. Film crews rolled into working men’s clubs. Balby estates became sets. But this wasn’t some outsider project, it was ours. Born here, written here, and shot here.

The result? Don’t Believe A Word I Say, directed by Doncaster-born filmmaker and award-winning production designer Ciara O’Rourke, and produced by her partner Jack Clarke.

The pair were chosen as one of just three UK teams for Yarns 2025, a national film scheme run out of Soho, backed by Kodak and industry heavyweights like Homespun and Sine Audio.

The film itself is a surreal working-class myth set on the last night of the world, where Doncaster lads reimagine their estates as castles, kebabs are holy, and every lie becomes its own kind of truth.

Doncaster to Soho: The northern film putting Doncaster back on the map. Credit: juan de leon-padmore

The production was a true community effort. Scenes were shot at Comrades of the Great War Social Club, The Hawthorn Club, and across Balby estates, with locals not only welcoming the production but buzzing to see Donny on screen.

Club steward Steven Frost and his committee at Comrades threw their doors wide open. Across Balby, the community welcomed the cameras with a warmth and curiosity you only find when filming arrives in places like this. The Hawthorn Club offered its stage for one of the film’s most unique moments.

Even the props carried stories of generosity: a bike loaned by Yorkshire Bike Shack CIC, a shopping trolley from Parker Motor Services. Local businesses and people pitched in, while Doncaster’s creative champions at ArtBomb and the Unitarian Church gave vital support.

Mike Stubbs, Creative Director for Doncaster Creates and now leading ArtBomb, offered rehearsal space, encouragement, and, most importantly, belief that Donny artists deserve to be supported.

On top of that, essential kit support came from Not Another Rental Company and Pole Lighting, ensuring the production had the tools it needed to bring Ciara’s vision to life without compromise.

“This wasn’t just a shoot,” says Clarke. “It was a celebration of Donny. Every location, every hand that pitched in, every cuppa from Ciara’s mam who stepped in last minute to sort out catering, it all mattered. Because this is what filmmaking in Donny looks like when we’re given the chance: it’s honest, it’s resourceful, it’s full of love and character.”

The film also created rare local opportunities. Callum Olney-Watson (3rd AD) and Freya Page (Art Director/co-Production Designer) are Donny locals pushing into creative roles, as well as starring local lad James Reilly as Mickey.

“Until Ciara gave that Salford lecture, I’d never seen someone from Donny making films,” says Callum. “I thought that world didn’t include people like us. When I heard about a film being made in Donny, I had to try and get on board. It just never happens here. So I knew I couldn’t miss it.”

A truth that isn’t just anecdote. Fewer than 10% of UK creative professionals come from working-class backgrounds. Others are discouraged early, according to Netflix research, 89% of working-class parents say film isn’t a viable career for their kids.

For O’Rourke, who grew up disabled, working-class, and Donny born and bred, the film is her megaphone, a shout from the estates where she learned to imagine the world differently.

“It’s about grief. The anger of youth surviving in the rubble of urban decay. The grief of growing up working-class in a country that would rather forget you exist. Lads performing toughness because that’s easier than admitting you need to cry.”

Her voice carries the rhythm of those streets: sharp, unflinching, but laced with grit and humour. Doncaster didn’t hand her a career, but it gave her the armour, the wit, and the belonging that make her work sing.

“Donny deserves to see itself on screen,” O’Rourke says. “Not just in tales of decline, but in stories that are weird, heartfelt, angry, and alive. For every kid who thinks creativity isn’t for them, this film proves it is.”

And as O’Rourke adds, her mission goes far beyond one short film: “I’m bored of the raised eyebrows, the chuckles, the almost sorry looks you get when you even dare to utter Donny to those who only use us as a stopgap for London and other places.

“We’re more than that: we’re a place rich with stories, with people and with life. We’re by no means perfect, we’ve got a long way to go to be more accepting and diverse.

“But there’s a lot of love, community, culture and creativity if you’re willing to look below the surface. My job is to make people look below that surface, to talk about Doncaster with love, with respect and with honesty. Not just for my hometown, but for those that call her home, even when they feel they need to run away from here.”