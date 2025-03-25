Doncaster TikTok star Donny Knight in funding campaign after nearly losing foot

A Doncaster TikTok star who narrowly avoided having his foot amputated has launched a fundraising campaign to get himself mobile again.

Terry Hill, who goes under the name Donny Knight on social media and is known for his escapades supporting England, was diagnosed with blocked arteries in his abdomen – and under went urgent surgery to save his left foot.

But the op has left him unable to walk without severe pain and fatigue – and has launched a campaign to raise funds for a mobility scooter to help him regain his indpendence.

Terry, from Balby, became an internet sensation at the 2018 World Cup when a video of him jumping off a bus shelter in Silver Street dressed as a knight was watched by more than 130,000 people.

Since then, he has adopted the Donny Knight persona, dressing as St George and sharing videos of his travels via TikTok to his 90,000 followers.

Some of his videos, including him taking on the highest zipline in the world and experiencing travelling salesmen while on a cruise on the Nile have gone viral.

Terry says he went to the doctor after playing in the snow and feeling like his feet were constantly cold.

He is no longer able to work as a roofer and says his income from TikTok has significantly decreased as he is unable to make his travel videos.

He is hoping to raise £4,000 and on his funding page, which you can donate to HERE, he said: “As I was looking forward to the challenge of new adventures in 2025, disaster struck.

“It started with my inability to warm up my feet, no matter what I did.

"After playing with my son in the little snow we had in Doncaster, a visit to the doctor resulted in an urgent hospital outpatient appointment when two consultants suddenly announced ‘Mr Hill, we may need to amputate your left foot tonight.’

“Whilst my wife and I were both visibly shocked and upset, arrangements were made for me to have a scan, where on a final diagnosis was made.

"I saved my foot but required urgent surgery. Seven stents in my abdomen were blocked and stopped the blood circulation to my legs – hence the reason for the lack of pulse in my feet.

“As part of my recuperation, I find walking extremely difficult.

"If I do, I am out of breath, am in severe pain with my legs, and get tired so quickly – so much so that I have been seeking financing for a mobility scooter to get around – though this is unavailable through the NHS.

"Additionally, further issues have come about after the operation, which is delaying my recovery.

“I am extremely embarrassed to ask, as I have never asked for anything from my followers.

"Still, being unable to work and the income from TikTok slowing down to a trickle, things are financially very tight.

“I am forever grateful for any help and support you can provide (however small) and will keep everyone updated on progress.”