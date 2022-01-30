Doncaster TikTok 'girl with beard' influencer told catfish transformations 'should be illegal'

Proud Jordyn Lyne, 22, who has been told she looks like Miss Trunchbull from Matilda, reveals her stunning transformations to her hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

The influencer has 15,200 followers on Instagram, 591,700 followers on TikTok and 25.2 million likes.

According to The Sun, she's caused a stir with her before-and-after make-up vids, which include scenes of her shaving her chin "beard" and posing with spots and red cheeks.

Doncaster's Jordyn Lyne has been blasted over her 'catfish' transformations. (Photo: @jordynlyne/Tiktok)

Jordyn has captioned the videos: "It's a lie #catfish" and "Wait are you that girl from tiktok with a beard?"

In one clip, she responds to a comment saying: "Very much Miss Trunchbull from Matilda vibes" by proudly piling on the make-up.

Thick foundation, under eye concealer, baby powder for setting, bronzer, blusher and lip gloss all gives her a whole new look.

Jordyn has even opened up about shaving the stubble from her chin, with many girls labelled her "gorgeous", "stunning" and inspirational - especially those who also struggle with facial hair.

But some of Jordyn's male followers are less impressed, telling her: "This should be illegal" and "Ah yes, and you ask us why we have trust issues?"

Another troll told her: "This is why U shud always take a girl swimming for first date" in reference to Jordyn's heavy make-up.

Others have said Jordyn is "two completely different people" in her transformation clips.