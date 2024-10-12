Doncaster theatre worker accused of "cheating" by Bradley Walsh on The Chase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster theatre worker was jokingly accused of cheating when he appeared on ITV quiz show – with host Bradley Walsh suggesting he’d written the answers behind his large, bushy moustache.

32-year-old Billy Woolrich, a marketing and communications officer at Cast, was one of four contestants hoping to scoop a £12,000 cash pot when he appeared on the popular daytime game show.

Billy, who works at the theatre in Sir Nigel Gresley Square, teamed up with fellow contestants Ray, Lydia and Judie on Tuesday’s edition of the show, was first to go before Chaser Darragh “The Menace” Ennis – and chalked up a total of £5,000 in the cash builder round.

Doncaster theatre worker Billy Woolrich was jokingly accused of cheating when he appeared on The Chase. (Photo: ITV).

The former baker decided to reject a £1,000 low offer and a £40,000 high offer – and safely made it back to his team with the five grand intact.

But as he finished his stint, a serious faced Walsh took him to one side and told him: “The producers want to say, they think you might have been cheating – they think you might have hidden the answers under your tash.”

Realising it was a joke, a relieved Billy exclaimed: “Foiled!” as he headed back to his team.

Judie and Lydia added a further £7,000 to the total – while Ray was caught, meaning only three went forward to the final Chase.

But the trio only managed to produce ten correct answers – giving The Menace a total of 13 to chase – and he rattled off the total with 50 seconds to spare, meaning the team exited the show empty handed.

Dubbing Billy “The Tash,” throughout the quiz, Walsh told him at the end of the episode: “Good luck to everyone up at the theatre in Donny, it’s a lovely place.”

The TV host is no stranger to South Yorkshire, appearing in episodes of Doctor Who, which was filmed in Sheffield, as well as hosting the rebooted series of Gladiators alongside his son Barney, episodes of which were filmed at Sheffield Arena.

You can see how Billy performed on The Chase by watching the episode HERE