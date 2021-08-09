Doncaster theatre gets ready for a season full of wonderful shows from a Reggae festival to a Christmas panto

There is plenty to see at Cast this year from free outdoor events and the annual BSL integrated pantomime.

Deborah Rees, director of Cast, said: “It’s always exciting to be sharing a full season of work with Doncaster, but this year it feels more important than ever.

“I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to develop our programme of free outside events, kicking off with such an impactful comment on the climate crisis, and partnering with the Doncaster African Caribbean Support Group and Doncaster City Council on the Reggae Festival.

“Plus we’re bringing Roundabout back, an accessible pop up space to showcase the best of new writing, alongside community performances.

“Also, we’ll be sharing our broadest Christmas offer ever, including our annual pantomime plus a show we’ve been developing, created specifically for babies and their carers.”

Seasons Listings, September to December 2021

September 2 - 3: Magic of Motown

September 3: Comedy Club

September 4: Beyond The Barricade

September 4: Drag Me To Love

September 4: Reggae Festival

September 8: Curtain Raisers

September 10 - 11: Boris The Musical

September 10 - 11: Cre8tive Dance

September 14 - 15: Absurd Person Singular

September 14: Sunflowers

September 16 Eddie Reader

September 19: Jaqueline Everton Dance and Stage School

September 23: Amanda Owne, Yorkshire Shepherdess

October 1 - 3: Roundabout

October 5: Sessions

October 6: Nobody

October 7: RUSH

October 7: Lil’ Jimmy Read

October 7: Global Streets, We Are Watching

October 8: Comedy Club

October 9: Joel Dommett

October 9: Music in the Round

October 12 - 16: The Addams Family

October 12: Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri

October 14: Jeremiah

October 16: Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure

October 18: GO BIG How To Fix Our World

October 19: The Good Old Days of Variety

October 19 - 20: Romeo and Juliet

October 21: Same Same But Different

October 22: Sleeping Beauty

October 22: Things That Go Bump (and grind) in the Night

October 23: The Nutcracker

October 24: Tedx

October 26: Ian Stirling

October 27: Pinocchio

October 28: Lost in Music

October 28: The Trial

October 29: Lacking Potential

November 2: First Time

November 4: Ragged Trouser Philanthropist

November 5: Comedy Club

November 10: Cupid’s Revenge

November 12 - 13: Global Rainbow

November 12 - 13: Susan Teale School of Dance

November 13: Music in the Round

November 23: My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored

November 26 - December 31: Aladdin

December 2 - 12: Wish

December 3: Comedy Club

December 7 - 19: Snow Mouse

You can buy tickets here.