Doncaster theatre gets ready for a season full of wonderful shows from a Reggae festival to a Christmas panto

“I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to develop our programme of free outside events, kicking off with such an impactful comment on the climate crisis, and partnering with the Doncaster African Caribbean Support Group and Doncaster City Council on the Reggae Festival.
“Plus we’re bringing Roundabout back, an accessible pop up space to showcase the best of new writing, alongside community performances.
“Also, we’ll be sharing our broadest Christmas offer ever, including our annual pantomime plus a show we’ve been developing, created specifically for babies and their carers.”
Seasons Listings, September to December 2021
September 2 - 3: Magic of Motown
September 3: Comedy Club
September 4: Beyond The Barricade
September 4: Drag Me To Love
September 4: Reggae Festival
September 8: Curtain Raisers
September 10 - 11: Boris The Musical
September 10 - 11: Cre8tive Dance
September 14 - 15: Absurd Person Singular
September 14: Sunflowers
September 16 Eddie Reader
September 19: Jaqueline Everton Dance and Stage School
September 23: Amanda Owne, Yorkshire Shepherdess
October 1 - 3: Roundabout
October 5: Sessions
October 6: Nobody
October 7: RUSH
October 7: Lil’ Jimmy Read
October 7: Global Streets, We Are Watching
October 8: Comedy Club
October 9: Joel Dommett
October 9: Music in the Round
October 12 - 16: The Addams Family
October 12: Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri
October 14: Jeremiah
October 16: Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure
October 18: GO BIG How To Fix Our World
October 19: The Good Old Days of Variety
October 19 - 20: Romeo and Juliet
October 21: Same Same But Different
October 22: Sleeping Beauty
October 22: Things That Go Bump (and grind) in the Night
October 23: The Nutcracker
October 24: Tedx
October 26: Ian Stirling
October 27: Pinocchio
October 28: Lost in Music
October 28: The Trial
October 29: Lacking Potential
November 2: First Time
November 4: Ragged Trouser Philanthropist
November 5: Comedy Club
November 10: Cupid’s Revenge
November 12 - 13: Global Rainbow
November 12 - 13: Susan Teale School of Dance
November 13: Music in the Round
November 23: My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.