Doncaster theatre cancels panto after actors get covid
Doncaster Little Theatre has had to cancel its pantomime Alice in Wonderland for the rest of the run after two actors tested positive for Covid-19.
A spokesman for the theatre said in a statement posted on social media: "Every actor and front of house have been testing daily and unfortunately last night two of the actors for today's show have tested positive (this is contained to their household and not in the theatre) - we cannot put our actors or the public at risk by catching this and need to do what we can to stop the spread as rates rise.
This highlights the importance of regular testing.
The spokesman added: "Customers who have booked have been emailed and a further email will be sent out about your money being refunded."