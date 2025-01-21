Doncaster Tesco customers praised for bringing joy to children at Christmas
Before the festive celebrations, the Tesco stores in Doncaster called on shoppers to support a collection of toys so that families whose children would otherwise not receive a gift wouldn’t miss out on the big day.
People across the community responded enthusiastically to the campaign, with 378 brand-new toys being gifted to Doncaster Women's Aid, Andy’s Man Club Doncaster, Cash for Kids, Doncaster Toy Appeal and The Church of the Good Shepherd, Edenthorpe – bringing a smile to many children’s faces on Christmas Day.
Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “We really can’t thank our customers enough for their kind contributions to this great cause.
“Throughout the year our stores give support to children and their community, and without fail local people support us in our efforts.
“So once again we are grateful to the people of Doncaster for showing that the magic of Christmas is very much alive and well.
“They have made a great many children so happy at a time of year that can be difficult for some families, so thank you so much again for your support.”
The Toy Donation campaign ran in stores across the UK in December, with more than 125,000 items being given.
In addition to the toy collection, Tesco donated £25,000 to the Salvation Army to support its ongoing efforts in providing essential services and support to vulnerable families during the festive season.
