Doncaster teenager missing for month found after reported trip to Norfolk
A Doncaster teenager missing for more than a month has been found, police have said.
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 7:45 am
The 17-year-old, named only as Sky by South Yorkshire Police. went missing on January 11 from Dunscroft.
Both South Yorkshire Police and Norfolk Constabulary issued appeals after it was thought she had travelled to East Anglia.
An SYP spokesman said: “We are pleased to be able to tell you that our colleagues at Norfolk Constabulary have informed us that Sky has been found safe and well and is no longer missing.”