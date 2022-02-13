Doncaster teenager missing for month found after reported trip to Norfolk

The 17-year-old, named only as Sky by South Yorkshire Police . went missing on January 11 from Dunscroft.

Both South Yorkshire Police and Norfolk Constabulary issued appeals after it was thought she had travelled to East Anglia.

An SYP spokesman said: “We are pleased to be able to tell you that our colleagues at Norfolk Constabulary have informed us that Sky has been found safe and well and is no longer missing.”