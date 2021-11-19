Doncaster teenager is fundraising to replace a bike that was stolen from him

Josh Cole is a Doncaster Knights Academy player aged 16 from Conisbrough.

He was shocked when his bike was stolen on Thursday, November 18.

His bike was stolen from the HUB at Doncaster College and was his main mode of transport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen this bike?

Josh said: “I feel worried, sad, scared and angry.

“I was overwhelmed at having to try and arrange other means of transport to get to training.”

It was stolen on Josh’s second day at college and it was the first day he had decided to utilise his bike.

A GoFundMe has been set up to replace the Claud Butler bike which was a gift to Josh from his uncle.

He has so far raised £130 and is hoping to reach £350.

Any left over cash will be donated into Aspire - a Doncaster based charity as Josh wants to turn a negative situation into something positive.

“I feel sorry for whoever took my bike,” Josh said.

“That’s why we’re donating to Aspire.

“The person who took it might have a backstory that we don’t want to judge.”

Josh has played for the Doncaster Knights since he was eight years old and a love for sports has led him to the Knights Academy.

The bike is an integral part of his sports career as he needs it to travel to training.

There is a £100 reward for the return of the original bike.

If you would like to donate towards a new bike click here.