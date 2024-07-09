Doncaster teen struggling at school becomes boxing champ after turning life around
Adeel Muhammad Asad, a 15-year-old student from McAuley Catholic High School, has seen his life transformed after signing up for Panthers ABC, landing himself a title.
He recently competed in the Midland Box Cup at Birmingham’s Hadley Stadium, knocking out Dominic Ward from Derby City in the first round with a left check-hook to the head.
The next day, his new opponent was also stopped in the first round, securing Adeel the U70kg Championship and maintaining his unbeaten run.
A spokesperson for Panthers said: “Boxing isn't just a sport, it's a life-changer. Adeel exemplifies this transformation.
"Once struggling in school, he is now a model student, thanks to the discipline and focus he's gained through boxing at Panthers ABC.”
“It is more than just a boxing gym. It's a community hub that collaborates closely with schools and parents to support young people. The gym’s mission is to make a positive impact on the lives of its boxers, promoting health, fitness, and self-discipline.”
“A special thank you goes to Gordon and Caroline Lewis from Mathew Hare Investments Limited. Their unwavering support and provision of gym space has been crucial.
“Without their generosity, Panthers ABC wouldn't exist, and many young people, like Adeel, wouldn't have this invaluable opportunity.”
Adeel is now planning to build on his success and compete in the England Development Championships.
The spokesperson said: “His journey is a shining example of how boxing at Panthers ABC can change lives, fostering both athletic prowess and personal development.”
